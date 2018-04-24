PokerStars Sunday Million Anniversary Take 2 Enjoys Biggest Turnout Since 2011 After the company’s “biggest misclick,” over 40,000 players played the Take 2, covering the $10 million guarantee with ease. Share:

PokerStars’ $10 million guaranteed Sunday Million made a return on April 22 and attracted 56,310 total entries, amassing a prize pool of more than $11 million. It made for the biggest turnout to an anniversary Sunday Million since December 2011.

The Take 2 event followed a $10m guaranteed Sunday Million held in February which saw a massive overlay of $1.2 million—the biggest overlay in online poker history, according to the operator.

“We know a $10 million guarantee is not easy to reach, but we relish the challenge. We believe that our players want to play tournaments like this, where life-changing money is won and lifelong memories are made,” said PokerStars Director of Poker Innovation and Operations Séverin Rasset in an official press release. “If we miss a guarantee or two along the way, it’s worth the risk!”

The turnout seems to suggest it was a well-paid risk. The two-day event concluded last night with Daenarys T from the Netherlands emerging victorious and taking home the $1 million first place prize.

