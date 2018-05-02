888’s Flagship Super Series Returns to Spain, Debuts in Italy

The Spring Edition Super Series kicks off in May and will feature a €100K guarantee main event with a buy-in of just €99.

The two 16-day series will start next month in Spain and--for the first time--in Italy. 888’s Super Series in both markets will be accompanied by daily freerolls.

888poker has released the schedule of its flagship Super Series online tournament series, now set to run on both its European segregated markets simultaneously.

The two 16-day series will start next month in Spain and—for the first time—in Italy. The near-identical series will offer a variety of No Limit Hold’em tournaments with a mix of knockout and turbo deepstack events among the traditional rebuys and freezeouts.

Highlights in both markets include a €10,000 guaranteed Sunday high roller, and a €99 main event closing the series on June 3 and guaranteeing €100,000.

May 02, 2018
