Coast to Coast: WSOP .com Reveals Million Dollar Tournament Series to Celebrate Three-State Network WSOP wastes no time in scheduling the first-ever tournament series to span Nevada and New Jersey.

WSOP.com has revealed a new online tournament series—The Coast to Coast Classic—to celebrate the new three-state online poker network that now spans New Jersey, Nevada and Delaware.

Kicking off next week and running for ten days, the new series has 32 scheduled tournaments with a total guaranteed prize pool of just over $1 million.

Every tournament has at least a five-figure guarantee. Standouts include a $100,000 Sunday Special, a $60,000 high roller and the $200,000 Coast to Coast Main Event, a $500 buy-in re-entry tournament held on the last weekend.

