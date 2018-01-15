888 New Jersey: Independent Review and New Player Guide Everything an online poker player needs to know about 888’s New Jersey poker room, and how it stacks up to the competition. Share:

Updated on January 15, 2018

Reasons to choose 888 New Jersey: 888 is a global public company with licenses in every US state and throughout Europe.

One of the best VIP programs in New Jersey for all levels of players.

programs in New Jersey for all levels of players. 888 has a No Deposit Bonus in New Jersey.

New Player Bonuses and Incentives

No deposit bonus

888 has a $20 no deposit bonus. The bonus consists of $4 in “money bonus”, 6 Tournament Tickets with a value of $1 each and $10 free play for selected casino games on 888casino.

The $4 can be used on 888poker.com and 888casino.com. The $1 tournament tickets can be used to play SNGs or MTTs.

To get the no deposit bonus, just download the poker software and create an account, but note that all three aspects of the no deposit bonus must be used within 7 days from being credited to a players account. According to the terms of the promotion, “Any unused free play, cash and Tournament Tickets granted under this Promotion shall expire 7 days after being credited to a player’s account and shall be removed from the players account following the expiration of such time period.”

Deposit match bonus: 100% up to $1500, 90 days to clear.

888’s deposit match bonus is a biggy—100% of your deposit up to $1500. It releases in blocks of $10, and you have 90 days to clear it.

The downside is that this bonus takes a lot of work to clear—you need to rake $50 to release every $10 chunk of bonus. The get through the full $1500 bonus, you’ll need to grind more than $83 in rake every day for three months to release it all!

The good news is that you’ll also be working your way up the VIP tiers as you go!

VIP Program

888’s program is hands-down the best VIP program in New Jersey. Everyone starts off at 5%, and reaching 15%+ is achievable for many players.

How it works: At 888, as you play poker and casino games you earn Status Points. In poker, you earn 2 SPs for every dollar attributed in rake. Status Points, as the name would suggest, track your progress through VIP Status Tiers.

You also earn Rewards Points, and the higher your status, the quicker you accumulate them. Rewards Points can be converted instantly into real dollars at a rate of 1RP=1c. These aren’t bonuses, this is cash that goes directly into your bankroll and can be cashed out immediately.

Tiers

Status Points Rake/Month Rake/Day Multiplier Cashback Blue (Everyone) - - 2.5x 5% Iron 50 $25 $0.81 4x 8% Bronze 200 $100 $3.23 5x 10% Silver 3000 $1500 $48.39 7.5x 15% Gold 6000 $3000 $96.77 10x 20% Platinum 20,000 $10000 $322.58 17.5x 35%

Extra Perks

Every month 888 puts on freerolls with up to $10,000 in guaranteed prizes just for its Rewards Members! The freerolls run daily, weekly, and monthly.

Move up the status tiers and gain access to regular freerolls.

All players get access to a $50 Daily Freeroll. For players who reach Iron, there’s a $375 every Friday. Go up a tier to Bronze, and you also get to enter a $1000 freeroll every Saturday. And max out at Silver+ with a monthly $3000 freeroll, scheduled on the last Saturday of each month.

Deposit Methods

The best way to deposit money into your 888 NJ account is through the use of Instant Checks, also called ACH transfers. Money is moved from your checking account to your online poker account instantly and is safe and secure. Best of all, there are no fees associated with this deposit method.

Online Banking Transfers are also available. They too are instantaneous, however there can be fees associated with using this method.

Visa and MasterCard are also accepted at 888 NJ, however because of the rate of decline by issuing banks, other methods are recommended. In addition, your card may assess fees depending on the terms of your credit card agreement. Note: MasterCard users have reported much greater success depositing then those that have tried using Visa.

888 NJ also accepts NETELLER. This deposit method is handy for those that want to have a level of separation between their online poker account and their bank accounts. Players can fund their NETELLER account by credit card or transfers direct from their bank account. They can then transfer those funds to their online poker account. Note: there can be fees associated with this method.

For people that prefer to use cash, there are two ways to deposit at 888 NJ.

You can obtain a PayNearMe card which will allow you to make cash deposits at 7-Eleven locations throughout New Jersey. Or, cash deposits can be made at the Caesars Atlantic City casino cage. That money will be put directly into your online poker account.

Withdrawal Methods

Getting your money off 888 NJ is quick and easy. Instant Checks transfer money from your online poker account directly to your bank account. There is no cost to withdraw using this method. Free, easy and quick— you can’t beat that.

Players also have the option of withdrawing their funds to their NETELLER account. This method is also quick and easy, but there may be some fees associated.

If you would like to pick up your winnings in cash, you can! Check the online poker client for the current list of casinos where you can pick up your money. Note: you must process the withdrawal from your online poker account prior to picking up the money at the cage.

Or, you can simply request a check be mailed to the address you have on file when you opened your account.

Software Platforms

At 888 NJ you can play from your desktop or laptop PC, Mac, Android or iOS device.

Even an old PC can run 888 NJ software. Operating systems as far back as Windows 95 are supported with as little as 16 MB (not gigabytes) of RAM.