Online poker revenue at 888 was $30.6 million over the first half of 2018. It marks by far the worst performing half-year for the company since at least 2012.

It is also the biggest year-over-year decline on record. H1 2018 revenue declined 28%. It comes off the back of a 16% revenue decline observed in H2 2017.

Overall the group enjoyed single percentage point growth in its B2C revenue. Casino grew from $146.7 million to $161 million, growth of 10%. The category now includes “emerging offerings,” which includes its social casino business, previously a separate reporting segment but now recategorized.

Sport grew 11% to $37.5 million, a relatively low figure considering the World Cup and the gains posted by 888’s competitors. Still, due to this gain and poker’s big decline, sport is now the group’s second largest online gaming vertical.