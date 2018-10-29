Kindred Group reported £4.4 million in revenue from its Unibet Poker online division in Q3 2018. It continues the group’s four-quarter streak of reporting at least £4 million in revenue and is the best third quarter on record.

In terms of year-over-year growth, Q3 was up 47%, its best performance since Q2 2017. It represents a marked improvement over prior quarters this year and reverses a disappointing Q2 where poker was almost flat.

So far this year, revenue from online poker has totaled £13 million, already more than it generated in all of 2016 and almost double the full year revenue in 2015. It is up 23% on the same period last year and will certainly hit a six-year high at the end of the year.

Poker still remains a minnow in Kindred’s broader gaming portfolio, representing 1.9% in Q3. This is, however, fractionally higher than the 1.8% last quarter and the 1.5% in Q3 2017.

Sports betting remains the largest vertical, with revenue up 30% to £111 million thanks to the impact of the end of the World Cup in July. Casino was just behind at £110 million, up a more modest 11%.