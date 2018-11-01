Revenue from Zynga’s online poker product in Q3 2018 was $33.6 million, representing a decline of 13% year-over-year. It is the first time revenue has dipped in eight quarters.

In the first three quarters of 2018, total revenue at Zynga Poker is at $108.7 million, in line with revenue in 2017.

Poker’s share of revenue is at 20%, still the largest single product in Zynga’s portfolio, though that figure represents a dip from 23% last quarter and 22% in Q3 2017. CSR Racing is closing the gap, up to 14% in last quarter.