The Stars Group reported $213 million in online poker revenue from its “international” online poker business, PokerStars, in Q3 2018. This represents a drop of 4% year-over-year and the end of a five-quarter streak of gains at the world’s largest online poker room.

Still, at $676 million in online poker revenue year-to-date, it is still the best performing first three quarters since the company acquired PokerStars four years ago.

The international segment as a whole grew 7% to $351 million, thanks primarily to the BetStars sportsbook growing 80% year-over-year during the World Cup, and the casino continue its double-digit growth. Still, it was the lowest growth reported the company’s legacy business in almost two years, which has come to enjoy constant expansion thanks to its roll out to new markets and continual successful cross-sell from poker.

Q3 2018 marked the first quarter with revenue figures from its newly acquired Sky Betting and Gaming. The new business, which it calls “UK” in its reporting, adds both sports and casino revenue in near equal measure ($85 million in the former, and 73% in the latter).

The operator also brings with it a small online poker operation, Sky Poker, which contributes almost $3 million in additional poker revenue. Included this into the sums, online poker across The Stars Group declined a more modest 2.6%.

Thanks to this and the addition of the Australia businesses earlier in the year, total group revenue in Q3 3018 exploded to $572 million. Already, the company has generated more revenue this year than the full year of 2017.

Poker, casino and sports each contribute a share of between $158 million and $216 million. The international segment makes up 61% of group revenue, the UK SBG acquisition 29%, and the Australia businesses 9%.