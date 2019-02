Gaming revenue from Zynga Poker dipped to an estimated €32 million in Q4 2018. It represents a decline year-over-year of 12%, the second quarter of double-digit declines in a game that has enjoyed regular growth since 2016.

For the year, gaming revenue from Zynga Poker is estimated at €140.5 million, down fractionally on the €144.4 million in 2017.

Poker now represents 18% of the group’s total games revenue, still by far the largest single product and the second largest franchise after slots.