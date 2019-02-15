Kindred Group reported £4.9 million in online poker revenue in Q4 2018. It is the highest quarter on record and represents growth of 6.5% year-over-year.

Q4 continues Kindred’s five-quarter streak of revenue growth from its Unibet online poker room. In the last three years, there has only been one quarter of declining annual revenue.

It takes the full year of online poker revenue for 2018 to £17.9 million, also the highest in the six-year period.

Still, online poker remains a small fraction of Kindred’s global gaming business. At a 2.0% share, poker has risen fractionally on previous quarters, but it still pales in comparison to sports betting (£124.9 million in Q4) and casino (£114.7 million).

Full year group revenue for 2018 was reported at £907.8 million, up 20.8% on 2017.