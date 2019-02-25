Online poker revenue at Playtech enjoyed another half-year of stability. H2 2018 revenue was €4.8 million, equal to that reported in the same period the year prior.

This took the total revenue for the year to €9.6 million, a pip above revenue in 2017 and now the third year of slightly increasing revenue from the still-diminutive business vertical.

Over the year, poker made up 1.7% of group revenue, a notable uptick from 1.4% in 2017 and 1.5% in 2016. Casino is by far the group’s largest product, accounting for 63% of all revenue in 2018, though it fell significantly last year in both absolute and relative terms due to competitive and regulatory pressures in Asia.