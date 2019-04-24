Kindred Group has reported record revenue from its Unibet Poker product, with Q1 2019 revenue of £5.7 million

It is the highest quarter on the six-year record for the company and represents growth of 24% year-over-year. It is the sixth quarter of straight revenue growth.

It was also the best performing product in Unibet’s portfolio last quarter. While still small, poker has grown its share of the company’s total net gaming revenue to 2.5%, the highest in four years.

The group’s casino and sports revenue both grew year-over-year, but by a smaller margin. Casino’s growth was just 3.4%, the smallest on the recent record. Sports grew 12.5%. The pair generated almost exactly the same revenue in Q1 2019.