Kindred Group enjoyed another strong quarter in online poker, with Q2 2019 revenue of £4.6 million. It represents 15% growth year-over-year, and the best-performing second quarter on record.

It also continues a string of seven quarters of consecutive annual growth, and 13 of the last 14.

Building on top of its strong Q1, online poker revenue for the first half of the year totals £5.7 million, easily the best in the last seven years.

Poker was the best performing vertical in the group’s portfolio, with both sports and casino suffering from tough comparables due to the lapping the 2018 World Cup. But it is still a minnow, representing 2.0% of group revenue.