Social gaming giant Zynga reported $241 million in gaming revenue in Q2 2019, up 46% year-over-year and the highest on record.

However, this growth did not come from poker. At a reported 12% share of the operator’s total gaming revenue portfolio, the once-dominant game has fallen to the company’s lowest share on record. Two other games now represent a larger share, as does the slots portfolio of games.

With an estimated $29 million in quarterly gaming revenue, it represents a 24% fall year-over-year, returning to levels not seen since 2016.

New product entry Merge Dragon was the biggest boost to the portfolio, adding 18%, or an estimated $43 million, in revenue. Empire & Puzzles added a further 14% ($38 million).