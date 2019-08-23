Online poker revenue at Playtech fell in the first half of 2019 to €4.3 million. It is the lowest H1 on record, and represents a decline of 10% year-over-year.

It reverses a recent trend of stabilizing online poker revenue. Full year results in 2018 were flat year-over-year, and came off the back of slight growth from 2016 to 2017. This put an end to endemic declines in the poker vertical stretching back five years.

However, poker was not the only vertical to suffer. Casino, by far its largest product, declined 24% to €170.8 million. Bingo also dropped 10%. It was offset in part by growing sports and services businesses.