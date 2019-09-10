Revenue from online poker at 888 Holdings continued its collapse in the first half of 2019, declining 25% to just $24.5 million compared to $28 million in the same period last year.

It continues a five-year trend of near-unbroken declines in the troubled product vertical. In 2017, revenue at 888poker was $42.5 million; it has almost halved in two years.

Across all of 888’s B2c verticals, as a share of group revenue poker is now just 8.8%, down from 17.5% in H1 2017. In year’s past, poker frequently represented a quarter of group revenue.

Casino, by far the group’s largest vertical representing two-thirds of total B2C revenue, managed to grow 8.9% year-over-year. Sports also grew 18.7%.