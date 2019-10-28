Online poker enjoyed another quarter of growth against a backdrop of declining revenue in Kindred’s primary product categories.

Online poker revenue hit £5.2 million in Q3 2019, up 18% year-over-year. It is the eighth straight quarter of growth for the vertical.

It is also the second highest quarter for online poker on the seven-year record, and the largest Q3. Revenue has grown four-fold in four years, hitting a low in Q3 2015 at just £1.3 million in poker revenue. Revenue for 2019 should now comfortably exceed £20 million.

Other verticals did not fare well. Both casino and sports betting declined year-over-year, a notable black-mark after years of consistent growth in both verticals.

Online poker is still a tiny portion of Kindred’s product portfolio. However, its 2.3% share is the largest observed in a third-quarter report and is up from 1.9% in Q3 2018.