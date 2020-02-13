Online poker at Kindred Group hit an all-time quarterly high in Q4 2019, generating £5.8 million in revenue. It exceeds the previous record set in Q1 2019 and represents growth of 18.4% year-over-year.

It is over 250% larger than the Q4 low in 2015. It is the ninth straight quarter that has enjoyed year-over-year growth.

On an annual basis, Unibet Poker generated £21.3 million, the fifth year of growth in a row and up 19% on the record revenue in 2018.

Across the entire product portfolio, poker is still just a tiny fraction of Kindred’s total revenue, but that fraction grew measurably last year, to 2.3%, up from 2% in 2018.

Indeed, while group revenue was almost flat for the year, with gains in sports and casino in the first half almost entirely offset with declines in H2, online poker consistently reported double-digit growth throughout 2019.