Online poker revenue at services provider Playtech fell in 2019 to €8.4 million, a decline of 11.7%. It reverses the slight gains from the last two years, and set a new low point for the company in recent history.

However, the decline came during larger group issues at Playtech, with total annual revenue in its B2B division falling 2.1%. Casino, which represents the largest product in the group’s portfolio, declined 21%. It was propped up in part by strong growth in its sports division, up 56%.

Casino still makes up by far the largest share of group revenue at 45%, but that’s down from 57% in 2018. Poker’s share is 1.5%, down fractionally from 1.7% in 2018.