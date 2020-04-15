888 Holdings reported online poker revenue of $42.7 million in 2019, a drop of 13% year-over-year. It represents the lowest annual revenue in ten years.

However, H2 2019 bucked the general trend of the vertical, reporting growth of 6.5% year-over-year on the same period in 2018. This is actually the best-performing half since H1 2013.

Across all verticals, the operator hit a new high of $530.5 million in business-to-consumer revenue, the first time in the company’s history that it has cross the half-billion mark in a year.

Casino revenues grew 13% year-over-year to a new high of almost $360 million. It represents two thirds of company revenue, the highest in history—and this is despite the launch of both poker and bingo as new verticals over the last decade.