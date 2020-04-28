Kindred Group reported record online poker revenues for Q1 2020 of £7.5 million, by far its highest quarter on record and up 32% year-over-year.

While the operator has enjoyed growth in poker consistently for the last five years, last quarter’s growth was its best since Q3 2018. It is up 340% on a Q1 low in 2015.

Thanks to this, online poker now accounts for 3.0% of the group’s total gaming revenue. While still tiny, it is a marked increase on the 2.5% in the prior quarter. In fact, online poker now has its largest share of group revenue since 2016.

Overall, group revenue grew 11% to £250 million. It matches the company’s all-time high set in Q4 2018.

Online casino and sports recovered last quarter. Both reported declines in the final half of last year but have started 2020 on stronger footing. Sports, the largest segment, grew 15%; casino was up 6%.