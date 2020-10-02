888 Holdings reported $36.1 million in poker revenue in the first half of 2020, growth of 56% year-over-year.

It is the best half on record since 2017 in absolute revenue, and the highest year-over-year growth on record. Even more impressive is that it is only 15% lower than full year revenue across 2019, and 26% lower than 2018 revenue.

It was also the best-performing product in the 888 portfolio, though the casino was not far off with growth of 48.2% to $260 million.

Sports was almost flat and bingo was up 8%. Poker thus grew its share of group revenue from 8.8% to 10%. It still sits behind sports betting, but the gap between the two has narrowed.

Casino revenue, however, has extended its group share of revenue to 72%, the highest on record.

Overall, group B2C revenue in H1 2020 totaled $361.3 million, up 36% year-over-year.