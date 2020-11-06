Kindred Group posted yet another very strong quarter for online poker in Q3 2020.

Quarterly revenue of £6.8 million is below that of Q1 and Q2, but both these quarters benefited greatly for Europe-wide lockdowns during the pandemic.

Outside these two aberrations, it is the highest quarter on record. At year-over-year growth of 31%, gains continue to accelerate from the strong performance in 2018 and 2019.

Indeed, for 2020 year to date, Kindred has generated £24 million in online poker—more than the full years of all prior years on record.

This strong performance is particularly impressive given the return of online sports betting, which recovered to £120.9 million, up 11% year over year. It is up almost double on the revenue generated in Q2 2020, which dipped due to the coronavirus suspending many sporting events.

Casino also continued is strong growth, up 39% year-over-year. It retains more than 50% share of total group revenue.