Kindred Group reported an all-time high fourth quarter of 2020, capping off an exceptional year. This goes for all its verticals—poker included.

Unibet online poker revenue in Q4 was £8.9 million. With the one exception of Q2 2020—Europe’s continent-wide coronavirus lockdown—it is the operator’s best quarter on record.

It represents growth of 53.4% year-over-year which, outside the aforementioned Q2, it is also its best quarterly growth in nearly five years.

The quarter was emblematic of the year overall: Kindred Group reported that Unibet Poker generated £32.9 million in 2020, growth of 54.5% on 2019.

It is more than double what the company generated in online poker in 2017; since 2015, it represents a compound annual growth rate of 34%.

Kindred’s other products did just as well. Total group revenue in Q4 totaled £365 million, and annual revenue reached £1.13 billion, the first time in company history it has crossed the £1 billion mark.

Yet despite this meteoric rise of the company, poker still grew its share in the portfolio: Across the year as a whole, it represented 2.9% of the group’s business, up from 2.3% in 2019. It is its highest share on the seven-year record.