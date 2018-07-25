Kindred reported online poker revenue of £4 million in the second quarter of 2018, 3% growth year-over-year. At £8.6 million for the first half of the year, it is the highest first half in six years and is more revenue than generated in the full years of both 2014 and 2015.

While revenue declined sequentially and the year-over-year growth was modest compared to previous quarters, the vertical shows stability during a period where focus has been heavily on sports betting during the football World Cup.

Sports revenue was up 43% year-over-year. At £121.2 million, it reclaims the position as Kindred’s biggest gaming vertical. But casino was no slouch, boasting its own double-digit growth to £104 million.

Overall, the group reported total gaming revenue of £219 million.