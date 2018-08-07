Revenue from Zynga’s social free-play online poker title is estimated at $38 million in the second quarter of 2018, its second highest quarter on record and representing year-over-year growth of over 10%.
Revenue from Zynga’s social free-play online poker title is estimated at $38 million in the second quarter of 2018, its second highest quarter on record and representing year-over-year growth of over 10%.
This article is exclusive to Poker Industry PRO subscribers.
PokerStars’ new loyalty program, Stars Rewards, is set to make its debut in New Jersey later this year. It is the…
BorgataPoker.com has announced a new promotion for all its New Jersey players. Players who enter the Daily $109 buy-in…
Saturday’s feature race will be the 91st running of the G1 Whitney Stakes. This Breeder’s Cup “win and you’re in”...
The 10th stop of the Moneymaker PSPC Tour, a small stakes US poker tour celebrating the rise in popularity of poker…
Continuing its trend of developing new exciting twists to traditional Hold’em, PokerStars has launched its third…
Isle of Man-based online poker software provider, Microgaming launched its new online poker software, Prima, on its MPN…
Monmouth Park in New Jersey will host their premier race of the summer, the G1 Haskell Invitational. Run at 1-1/8…
PokerStars may not want to comment on their potential new game variant which we unfolded earlier this week, however,...