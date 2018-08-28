Playtech’s B2B online poker revenue remained stable in the first half of 2018, continuing a trend set last year of a stabilizing poker product after years of decline.

The gaming services provider, which operates the iPoker online poker network, reported B2B poker revenue of €4.7 million in the first half of the year—marginal growth of 2% on the same period in 2017. On a constant currency basis this figure was 3%.

The interim report was dominated by a plummeting online casino division which declined 25% year-over-year due to tougher operating conditions and increased competition in Asia.

Overall group B2B revenue slid 16% year-over-year to €285.8 million, its worst performing H1 since 2015. According to Playtech, excluding Asia and on a constant currency basis, B2B revenue actually grew 9%, though 2% of this growth was thanks to its acquisition of SNAITECH.

Online poker as a share of the group’s total B2B revenue grew fractionally from 1.4% in H1 2017 to 1.6% in H1 2018.