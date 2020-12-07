BetMGM Casino is an online casino catering to players from select states in the USA. BetMGM is owned and operated by Roar Digital, a company jointly operated by the igaming giant GVC Holdings and MGM Resorts.

While the BetMGM online casino is only available to players in a handful of US states, there is very little doubt the company is looking to expand its reach to other states as soon as market and legal conditions allow.

The site offers a wide range of popular slots and other casino games, allowing players to try their luck from their homes or on the go, playing from their mobile devices via modern casino apps.

What States Is BetMGM Casino Available In?

BetMGM offers several different products: sports betting, online poker, and a variety of online casino games. When it comes to the casino specifically, it is currently available in four US states, namely:

Players physically located within these states’ borders can visit the BetMGM Casino site, register, deposit, and play with no restrictions. Please note that it is not sufficient for a player to reside in one of these states, they must be physically located within a state where BetMGM is offered.

Conversely, a player that does not reside in one of these states can still play on the site as long as they are physically located within its borders.

What Welcome Bonus Does BetMGM Casino Offer to New Players?

Players new to BetMGM Casino can take advantage of a nice welcome bonus package giving them a chance to test the site out, see what it has offer, and boost their initial deposit if they decided they like what they see.

The welcome bonus consists of two parts:

$25 in FreePlay – no deposit required

– no deposit required 100% match on the first deposit up to $1000

To see which bonuses are available, just check the Casino Promotions Tab after signing in.

Of course, the welcome offer is available only to new players, so if you already have an account with BetMGM, you are not allowed to make a new one to take advantage of this bonus.

$25 BetMGM FREEPLAY No Deposit Bonus

The first part of the bonus is very easy to get. Simply go to BetMGM Casino site, register for an account, and verify your identity. As soon as you complete these steps, $25 FreePlay will be added to your balance to play with.

For $25 FreePlay to be transferred into your real money account (and be available for withdrawal), you will only need to wager it once on any of the casino games offered on the site within three days of creating a new account. However, any winnings derived from the $25 FreePlay will only be eligible for withdrawal if a player makes a real money deposit on the site.

$25 BetMGM FREEPLAY at a Glance

The $25 FreePlay will automatically be added to your account

The 1x wager requirement must be completed within 3 days

To withdraw any winnings from the $25 FreePlay, a real money deposit must be made

100% Deposit Bonus Match up to $1000

To claim the first deposit bonus at BetMGM, you will need to make a deposit of at least $10. The casino will match any deposit between $10 and $1000 in full, so if you deposit $250, you’ll receive an additional $250 in FreePlay. You will have five days from signing up to make your first deposit.

For this bonus, wagering requirements are set at 15 times the bonus amount, and you will need to complete them within fourteen days from the bonus being added to your account. Once the wager requirement has been successfully completed, any existing bonus balance will move to your unrestricted real money account.

100% Deposit Bonus Match at a Glance

A minimum of a $10 deposit is required

The first deposit must be made within five days after creating an account

The 15x wager requirement must be completed within 14 days

What Kind of Promotions Does BetMGM Casino Offer?

Like with all online casinos, promotions offered by BetMGM are not set in stone. They change all the time as the site removes old ones and adds new promos available to all or only to select players.

For example, throughout the month of December, the casino is offering many promotions to go with the holiday spirit, such as:

Winter Wonderland – Each day a different promotion is offered that can help boost a player’s account balance

– Each day a different promotion is offered that can help boost a player’s account balance Play and Earn allows players to earn FREEPLY every Tuesday and Sunday until December 22

allows players to earn every Tuesday and Sunday until December 22 December Rewards, offering surprise rewards for all players every day of the month

There is also a host of ongoing promos that players can participate in regardless of the season, such as:

$10,000 Weekend Live Dealer Leaderboard , featuring $10,000 in prizes to be split among the fans of live games

, featuring $10,000 in prizes to be split among the fans of live games Grand Feast Sweepstakes where all active players can earn tickets for the draws and win prizes

Can I Play BetMGM Casino on My Phone?

BetMGM Casino is available for play on desktop computers and Android and iOS handheld devices alike.

For desktop users, the site offers an instant-play interface where you will be able to access everything the casino has to offer through your web browser.

To make the navigation easier, games are distributed into relevant categories, such as:

Slots

Jackpot slots

Table games

Live dealer

Exclusives

For those looking to play on the go, there are BetMGM casino apps for Android and iPhone and you can download and install the version you need in a matter of minutes.

There aren’t many differences between the desktop site and mobile apps. You will have access to more than 500 distinct titles from your phone, and the BetMGM casino app will also let you make deposits and request withdrawals with ease.

One thing players need to be aware of is that the app will constantly track your location so geolocation services must be turned on on your device. This is in place to make sure you are not playing from a state where BetMGM does not offer its casino services.

What Payment Methods Does BetMGM Casino Accept?

BetMGM makes it easy for the players to both fund their online casino accounts and withdraw their winnings. You will find that the operator supports a great number of banking options for deposits and withdrawals alike so you can pick the one that is most convenient for you.

Payment Method Deposits Withdrawals PayPal Yes Yes Play+ Yes Yes Skrill Yes Yes Borgata NJ Cashier Yes Yes VIP Preferred Yes Yes Online banking Yes Yes Visa Yes No MasterCard Yes No Discover Yes No Amex Yes No PayNearMe Yes No Check by mail No Yes

What Kind of Games Are Available at BetMGM Casino?

BetMGM Casino offers a wide array of different casino games, from video slots to live dealer tables. Whatever your personal preference in gaming might be, you should have no problems finding something that fits your taste on the site.

Slots

There are more than 300 video slots featured on the BetMGM casino site provided by some of the best industry suppliers. Players will find many popular online titles such as Immortal Romance, Bonanza, and Vikings, alongside numerous slots also available in land-based venues, like China Shores, Kitty Glitter, and Cleopatra.

BetMGM Casino also features a solid range of progressive jackpot slots, many of which regularly offer large six-figure amounts up for grabs. Some of the noteworthy titles from this group include MGM Grand Millions, Mango Madness, Loot’en Khamun, Going Nuts, and Mercy of the Gods.

Video Poker

Fans of video poker will find what they are looking for in the Table Games section. While video poker does not have its own section at BetMGM, the site offers a decent number of variations for those players who enjoy this classic form of entertainment.

Available poker variations include Jacks or Better, Jester Poker, Deuces Wild, Double Bonus Poker, Game King Video Poker, and more.

Live Casino

BetMGM Casino offers a robust live dealer section with a great number of popular games to choose from. Those looking to try their luck against flesh and blood dealers instead of electronic machines will be able to do so playing games like:

Blackjack

Roulette

Casino Hold’em

Three Card Poker

Baccarat

Dream Catcher

What Game Suppliers Are Featured at BetMGM Casino?

BetMGM Casino cooperates with a several top tier gaming studios, providing players with access to the most popular slots and other games 24/7. On the site, you will find classics as well as new releases from companies like:

NetEnt

IGT

Big Time Gaming

DGC

WMS

Konami

Ainsworth

Everi

What is BetMGM Casino Rewards Program Like?

By playing at any BetMGM online casino site, you’ll be joining the M life Rewards program. Points you collect and the associated perks can be used online as well as live, at one of MGM Resorts brick and mortar properties.

There are five different tiers to go through. All players start at the Sapphire level and can progress to Pearl, Gold, and Platinum by simply playing live or online games and accumulating points. The top tear, called Noir, is reserved for select players and you can only achieve that level by invitation.

With each new tier, you’ll unlock new perks. For online players, you will get access to better regular bonuses and will be able to redeem your points for cash and bonuses at a better rate.

If you also play in live venues, you will receive benefits such as priority hotel check-ins and access to valet and taxi services, and you can also exchange your points for rooms, food, and other amenities available at MGM Resorts properties.