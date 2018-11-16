Global online gaming giant The Stars Group, parent company of PokerStars, and igaming platform provider Playtech, operator of the iPoker network, have each revealed plans to partner with local Swiss casinos to operate under license in Switzerland in 2019.

The announcements come days after the Federal Council finally adopted sweeping new rules for gambling in the country that ends an existing ban on online gaming.

The new Money Gaming Act, which has been in the works for six years, will allow existing licensed casinos to bring their games online, allowing poker, blackjack and roulette. It will come into force on January 1, 2019, though the first licenses are not expected to be issued until July.

However, in a protectionist model seen in Belgium and proliferating in the United States, this opportunity is only open to those that hold a bricks-and-mortar casino license.