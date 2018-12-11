The holiday season is upon us and a number of the top online poker rooms around the world have rolled out special Christmas promotions. This is the critical winter period, the busiest time of the year for online operators, so many run their biggest promos to drive traffic to the tables.

PokerStars is celebrating the Christmas period in a different manner than usual; partypoker is running a 25-day advent calendar with daily prizes; 888 is offering daily cash prizes up to $1000; Winamax is celebrating its 2 billionth hand; while Unibet, iPoker, and MPN skins are also running a slate of Christmas promotions to encourage play leading up to the Christmas period.