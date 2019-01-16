Major developments in the online poker industry throughout 2018 undoubtedly made it one of the most memorable years in the industry for a decade.

Right from the start of the year, the industry saw the advent of European shared liquidity creating a new era for online poker rooms in France and Spain.

2018 also saw both the Stars Group and GVC Holdings consolidate their position in the industry with massive acquisitions, several new partnerships, and huge marketing spends through events like PSPC and MILLIONS Online.

In the following months, PokerStars developed several new cash game novelties in an effort to keep games fresh and make them more appealing to both recreational and professional players.

Meanwhile, partypoker implemented various changes to their software and MTT schedule as a part of an ongoing commitment to listening to player’s feedback.

Both rooms also hosted their most successful online tournament series to date. The live field too saw a record turnout with WSOP Main Event attracting second biggest field since 2006.

There were a few negative developments as well, such as the major social poker crackdown by Chinese authorities in May leading to arrests of six employees of Ourgame International Holdings, forcing the company to drop all promotional efforts for the World Poker Tour.

Then in August, the Italian government implemented a complete ban on all forms of gambling advertising and also dampened hope that the country would join the European shared liquidity pool. The UK announced an increase in remote gaming duty to offset the loss of tax revenue from curbing FOBTs.

Futhermore, there were many developments that were set to take place in 2018 but for some reason didn’t happen—but we still expect them to come this year. Here are some of the top five stories that could happen in the coming weeks.