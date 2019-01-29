Online gambling giant 888 Holdings has been approved for online casino games and poker in Portugal, the regulator has announced.

The company has received the 16th license for online gambling in the country. It is only the second for online poker. The license is dated January 14, but it was only published on the official website on Monday.

The operator is approved for French roulette, slots and online poker. The licenses details Hold’em, Omaha and, as Poker.PT details, “non-discard poker” which, if our reading of the definition of the term is accurate, describes the house banked game of Caribbean Stud Poker.

The site is licensed on the domain 888.pt. Already it appears real money casino games are live. The “poker” tab of the website shows a “coming soon” page, stating “Are you crazy about poker? So get ready, poker.888.pt is coming!”

A Second in the Market

For online poker players in Portugal, it means that finally they will soon have a choice of two online poker operators.