PokerStars, partypoker and Winamax are all expanding their investment within the Spanish poker market this year, with the three all revealing details surrounding live tours and new stops in the country.

Madrid will now join Barcelona as part of the PokerStars’ European Poker Tour (EPT). The operator will also continue in 2019 with its sponsorship of the Campeonato Espana de Poker (CEP) tour.

Countering PokerStars, as always, partypoker has announced that it is sponsoring the Spanish Poker Festival—a live tour that spans the whole year, stopping in eight Spanish cities.

And then there is French operator Winamax, now aggressively moving into the Spanish market having launched its European shared liquidity pool last year. It recently announced it is moving its SISMIX event from Morocco to Girona—the first time the operator has run a live event on Spanish soil.