Zynga Poker is one of the largest online poker rooms in the world. Its games might be free to play, but its revenues are very real: In 2018, the company generated an estimated $140 million from online poker, primarily through real money purchases of valueless chips.

That makes it the envy of some of the giants in online gambling. It has higher poker revenue than 888 Holdings, considered the third largest international online poker operator with licenses in a dozen jurisdictions; it post similar revenue figures to GVC’s iconic partypoker brand; and it towers over household names like Unibet, bet365, Paddy Power, and William Hill when it comes to poker revenue.

But whether it is free play chips or licensed real money gambling, any operation of this size will be sensitive to changes both internally and externally. And Zynga Poker appears to be going through something of a minor crisis.