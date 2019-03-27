PokerStars quietly rolled out changes to its Stars Rewards loyalty program to almost all its online poker markets on Tuesday.

The new Stars Rewards has been designed with the aim to simplify the rewards program and improve the experience of opening Chests to make it more meaningful, the company has stated. Chests include a variety of randomized prizes which are unlocked by earning enough reward points.

The revamped version of Stars Rewards was first launched in the Italian market last week on a trial basis. Soon after, emails were sent to players globally notifying them of the upcoming changes that could go live soon.

A few days later, the changes went live globally, including in the European segregated markets as well as the Indian market.

New Jersey in the only market not yet to transition to the improved Stars Rewards. Notably, PokerStars’ personalized rewards program made its debut in New Jersey only a few months ago. It was the last market to use the decade-old VIP tier system, which rewarded high volume players with big cashback incentives.