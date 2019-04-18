PokerStars’ recently-announced promotion to celebrate its 200 billionth online poker hand has revealed a startling statistic: The operator has been steadfastly dealing hands at an unbroken, consistent rate for almost ten years.

It covers a period that has seen the operator withdraw from the United States and Australia, and oversee the regulation in more than a dozen European jurisdictions. Meanwhile, it has launched a myriad of new poker games, including the industry-transforming fast-fold poker and lottery sit and gos; has purchased and absorbed former rival Full Tilt Poker; and seen mobile gaming and fast broadband proliferate globally.

During all those peaks and troughs, the company tenaciously keeps dealing cards at basically the same constant rate, year in and year out. It works out at approximately 17.5 billion hands a year, 1.5 billion a month, or approximately 48 million hands a day.

To put it another way—it is 2 million hands an hour, every hour of the day.