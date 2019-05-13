The month of May is always a highlight in the online poker calendar. Traditionally the busiest month for online poker tournaments, 2019 is no exception, with several operators lining up their flagship online tournament series to run over the next few weeks.

Yesterday was a huge day for tournament players. Three major online poker rooms kicked off their big spring online tournament series with a massive slate of day 1 events. Over the next couple of weeks, more than $115 million in prize money will be awarded over a staggering 859 tournaments spread across half a dozen online tournament series.

However, not all operators will be running big events this month. There is increasingly a wider distribution of schedules, and with PokerStars announcing the dates of SCOOP later and later, some competitors are taking their chances by running festivals an earlier April period.

Thus, already in the rear-view mirror is the Unibet Online Series, MPN’s UCOP Vegas, iPoker’s Spring Series, GG Network’s Blade Series and WPN’s High Five.

But that still leaves PokerStars’ SCOOP and 888’s XL Inferno, and both partypoker and GG Network could not resist running another series this month to coincide. There are also big festivals in Europe, India and New Jersey kicking off in the coming days.