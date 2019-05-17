The major Spring online poker festivals kicked off over the weekend. Several global operators are looking to reel in players around the world with some of their biggest tournaments of the year, spreading massive guarantees at a variety of buy-in levels. Over $115 million is being paid out over the month.

While it may have only been a few days since the start of each series, already prize money of over $42 million has been paid out, including $15 million alone on the opening day, Sunday, May 12.

PokerStars is leading the pack with a record-breaking $75 million SCOOP followed by partypoker’s KO Series boasting a series guarantee of $30 million.

A new player in big-stakes MTT series, GG Network, has joined the spring fray for the first time with their ambitious Good Game Series 2, giving away $10 million in prize money.

888poker also kicked off their flagship XL Inferno last night and is set to give out $1.4 million over the next two weeks.