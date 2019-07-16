The World Series of Poker (WSOP), the world’s richest and most storied live tournament series, has almost come to an end and this year saw another spectacular performance—setting record turnouts and prize pools throughout the series.

Celebrating its 50th run, a total of 89 bracelet events were played out, eleven more than last year and the most in its history. A record-breaking nine of these were played online—making up more than 10% of the schedule and more than double the number last year.

Much like their live counterparts, these online events also smashed records. Despite no guarantees set by the organizers, each of them ended on a high: Five events paid out over $1 million in prize money, and in total almost $10 million was awarded in prizes across these nine events—an incredible feat given the size of the market.