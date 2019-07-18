In a span of just a few weeks, two online operators have made permanent changes to their lottery-style Sit & Go’s payouts in a bid to lower the variance of these games.

First to announce the changes was European online poker operator Winamax, the original inventor of now-ubiquitous three-handed lottery Sit & Go under the name Expresso.

Soon after, online poker giant PokerStars implemented similar changes to the payouts of its ultra-popular Spin & Go games.

Expresso Changes

Winamax has made three big changes to the payouts of its smash-hit Expressos. Firstly, the 4x and 6x prize pool multipliers have been replaced with two new multipliers—3x and 5x. Prior, the 4x and 6x multipliers accounted for a combined 25% of the random outcomes.