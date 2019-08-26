Half a dozen online tournament series have been scheduled in the European segregated markets over the next four weeks to make September an action-packed month for European online poker players.

Last month, Winamax revealed the dates and guarantees for its flagship online tournament series, Winamax Series. Now, PokerStars, partypoker and 888poker have all jumped on the bandwagon, announcing the schedule for their respective online festivals for players in France, Spain, Portugal and Italy.

First in the line-up is partypoker’s Knockout Series. Starting August 25 and running over the course of this week, the bounty-exclusive festival will be guaranteeing €1.25 million across 115 tournaments.

A week later, PokerStars and Winamax will kick off Galactic Series and Winamax Series, respectively, with combined guarantees of nearly €30 million.

PokerStars will also be hosting Galactic Series in its Italian market, with €3 million in guaranteed prize money, starting September 8.

Finally, 888 follows with its Super Series brand. It is hosting a series in both Italy and the Southern European market comprising Spanish and Portuguese players. Both series run from September 12 for a period of eleven days.