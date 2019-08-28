It will not be just International and European poker players able to compete for big prizes in tournament series this fall: Those in the burgeoning Indian market have also got plenty of options over the next four weeks.

Already underway is PokerStars India’s first-ever MicroMillions. The low-stakes series guarantees nearly 90 LAC ($125,000) across 45 events. It has been scheduled to run through September 1.

Running alongside MicroMillions is upstart Uma Poker’s Primetime Series. The series boasts a guarantee of 1.5 Crore ($210,000) spread over 30 events. The series runs until September 1.

PokerBaazi, a leading independent online poker room in India, has also scheduled the autumn edition of its flagship online tournament series, the PokerBaazi Premier League (PPL). It returns after five months with an all-time high guaranteed prize pool of 7 Crore—almost 1 million in USD. It runs from September 20 for a period of ten days.