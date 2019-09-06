Operators across the industry are running their largest tournament series to make September a standout month for the poker industry.

As with every year, PokerStars, the world’s largest online poker operator, will be leading the pack with WCOOP, this time with a $75 million series guarantee.

However, GGNetwork steals some of the limelight this fall with its most ambitious series to date: Good Game Series 3 boasts guarantees of a staggering $50 million—five times bigger than the series held earlier this year.

Across a dozen online tournament series, nearly $200 million is guaranteed in prizes with over $155 million in the dot-com market, €32 million in the segregated European markets and nearly $2 million in other ring-fenced markets such as US and India.

In total, 1846 guaranteed tournaments have been scheduled over the next four weeks in these flagship series. Of these, 33 will pay out a minimum of $1 million prize money each. There are tournaments for all kind of bankroll size, with buy-ins across ranging from $2 up to $25,000.

Last year, a record-breaking $217 million was paid out to make fall 2018 the largest ever period for prize pools in the history of online poker. With more series this year and with bigger prize pool guarantees, it seems that 2018’s record is set to be broken.