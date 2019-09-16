PokerStars has announced that the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold’em Championship (PSPC) will be returning in 2020, this time to Europe as it heads to Barcelona, Spain in August of next year.

The PokerStars PSPC ran for the first time in The Bahamas in January of this year. The $25,000 buy-in tournament was the largest ever held in poker history outside of the World Series of Poker and Triton Events.

“The inaugural PSPC was an amazing success, and featured hundreds of Platinum Pass winners who dared to dream of playing in an exclusive high-roller event,” said Severin Rasset, PokerStars’ Managing Director & Commercial Officer of Poker, in a press release distributed during EPT Barcelona last month.

“The PSPC demonstrates our commitment to cultivating and growing the game, not only by creating opportunities for poker fans of all levels to win life-changing sums of money, but also by showcasing poker and the entertainment it provides,” he added.

Details surrounding the promotions for the PSPC and how players can win Platinum Passes—the packages put together by PokerStars to send players, all-expenses-paid, to the event—are slowly being revealed, with online promotions and live stops already underway.