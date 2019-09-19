Nine months after Switzerland’s new gambling law was adopted, and three months since the full remit of the law came into force, the market is finally taking shape.

All four planned online casinos appear to have launched for real money, with a selection of casino games, live dealer games, and slots available across four separate licensees and four domains.

Online poker is still yet to come—but it looks like two, or even maybe three, online poker rooms may ultimately be on offer, PRO can exclusively detail.

As previously revealed, PokerStars’ debut in the regulated Swiss market is still pending. Unforeseen delays have stopped it going live under its partnership with Casino Davos, but updates suggest the project is still progressing.

It also appears that Swiss Casinos, through its partnership with Playtech, is also preparing to launch an online poker skin on the international Playtech network, PRO has learned. And even Grand Casino Baden is promising an online poker launch through an unknown provider.