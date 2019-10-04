Almost $200 million was guaranteed across nearly a dozen online tournament series globally to make September the biggest month in poker history. Over $155 million was guaranteed in the dot-com market and €32 million in the segregated European markets.

All festivals have now come to an end and over $250 million in total prize money ($210 million in the dot-com market and over €40 million in the segregated European markets) was paid out across a staggering 1641 tournaments.

Last year, $217 million was distributed in prize money in the fall season. This year, tournament prizes across the four major spring series reached $160 million.

But this autumn has set a clear all-time high. PokerStars alone generated over $130 million across its regulated markets: WCOOP paid out $104.7 million; the Galactic Series in the Southern European network comprising French, Portuguese and Spanish players awarded €19.4 million; and in Italy it paid out €3.7 million.

Good Game Series 3 by GGNetwork, five times larger than its previous outing, awarded $60 million; partypoker generated over $37 million in the KO Series.

Winamax Series in Europe awarded €17.6 million, the most ever by the operator. MPN paid out €1.1 million across 94 tournaments during UCOP; 888’s XL Eclipse built a $1.7 million prize pool.

In the US-facing offshore market, WPN’s High Five generated over $6 million; on the regulated front, WSOP.com/888 network in the US regulated market built a prize pool of $1.7 million in its Online Circuit series.