When Microgaming announced that it would close its online poker network MPN sometime in 2020, it surprised many—not least its 16 skins. They all now face a difficult decision: Find a new home, go it alone or close their online poker room entirely.

Upon confirming its closure, Microgaming stated that all its skins had shown interest in finding a new home, and that it would be facilitating such moves.

“Every one of our poker rooms has told us they intend to find a new supplier for poker software, and we intend to help them make the migration as simple and smooth as possible, for players and their business in general,” it was stated.

In reality, it would be surprising if all 16 skins migrated elsewhere. For some, poker is a minor part of the portfolio, and a migration would be more hassle than its worth.

But for many others, online poker is a key part of its gaming offer. Betsson, which runs three brands on MPN, and its Turkish spinoff Realm Entertainment, will be exploring all options; others, like Red Star and newly-launched PCF and One Time Poker, have poker as their primary offer and will need to formulate a new plan quickly.