Almost all major European operators have scheduled their flagship online tournament series to run over the next few weeks.

PokerStars will be hosting the second edition of SECOOP with total guarantees of €10 million from October 27 to November 11. The operator will also be running ICOOP in its Italian segregated market featuring a €4 million series guarantee.

SECOOP will be accompanied by Partypoker’s Powerfest in the European market with total guarantees of €3 million.

Winamax will also be joining the party, running Winamax Circus series boasting €6 million in guarantees. It will run from November 3 through November 14.

In total, €23 million is up for grabs across four major online tournament series. And even the smaller networks are entering the fray: 888 running a series in both its European markets, and Unibet has one scheduled on its new independent network in France.