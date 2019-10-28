Swedish online gambling company Kindred Group reported disappointing third quarter financial results late last week, revealing declining revenues at both its online casino and sports book for the first time in recent history.

Unibet Poker, however, was untarnished by the difficult operating conditions, continuing its streak of double-digit year-over-year growth.

It confirms that the company can grow its online poker division without the support of larger verticals and continue to attract poker-first customers.

Kindred Group reported revenue of £226 million last quarter, down 2% on the same period last year. It is the first time this has shrunk on its six-year record.