PokerStars Power Up, the operator’s ambitious hybrid online poker game which made its debut over two years ago, will soon be discontinued, PRO has learned.

Power Up is the operator’s attempt to combine poker with elements of a card-based esports strategy titles like Hearthstone and fast-paced games like Spin & Go.

“PokerStars has made the decision to remove [Power Up] game from the poker client,” a PokerStars representative told PRO. “Designed to bridge the gap between poker and video games, Power Up had a strong and loyal following.”

It is understood that the game will be removed soon, though no specific timeline was given.